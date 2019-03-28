5 MLB Offseason Decisions That Will Backfire Badly in 2019

0 of 5

Harry How/Getty Images

As the 2019 MLB season kicks off, let's polish our trusty B/R crystal ball and project five offseason decisions that will backfire badly for the franchises in question.

In some cases, it's a costly extension or contract option that shouldn't have been inked. In others, it's a trade that should have been consummated.

Or it might be a player who's getting paid richly—and unnecessarily—to play for someone else.

Across the board, it's about regret...at least in theory.