Johnny Manziel Confirms Separation from Wife Bre Tiesi

Johnny Manziel confirmed his separation with model Bre Tiesi, who married the ex-Cleveland Browns quarterback last March, in an interview with TMZ Sports.

"This is all very, very personal and very sad," Manziel told TMZ Sports. "I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time.

"My hope is to put my head down and be allowed to focus on work and what is required of me on the football field."

TMZ Sports previously reported that Tiesi erased images of Manziel from social media and responded in a comment to an Instagram user that "vows were broken."

Manziel recently joined the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football as a backup and gained 68 yards (48 passing, 20 rushing) in his team's 31-25 overtime win over the Birmingham Iron on Sunday.