Ex-Texas, Steelers WR Limas Sweed Sues NCAA for $5M over Concussions

Former University of Texas receiver Limas Sweed is seeking more than $5 million in a lawsuit filed against the NCAA after alleging the organization didn't do enough to protect players from concussions, per TMZ Sports.

Sweed said he is suffering from brain disorders which he believes are a result of his time as a football player. His suit accuses the NCAA of fraud, negligence and breach of contract.

"While playing at Texas, [Sweed] suffered from numerous concussions, as well as countless sub-concussive hits as part of routine practice and gameplay," the suit says.

It also says he was forced back into games after receiving large blows to the head.

Now the 34-year-old suffers from "depression, headaches, memory loss, mood swings, emotional instability, motor impairment and more," per TMZ Sports.

Sweed was a standout in college, contributing in all four years for the Longhorns while helping the team win a national championship in the 2005 season. He became a second-round pick in the NFL draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning a Super Bowl in his rookie year.

Unfortunately, he only lasted two seasons in the NFL before his career ended.