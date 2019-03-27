Miami Open Masters 2019 Results: Wednesday Scores, Bracket and Schedule

Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 2019 Miami Open continued Wednesday, with the tournament action heating up as the championship round inched closer.

A number of tennis' top players took to the court in South Beach on Wednesday. Roger Federer and John Isner headlined the men's draw, while Simona Halep made an appearance on the women's side.

Below is a look at the latest action from Florida.

2019 Miami Open Results—March 27

Men's Singles

[4] Roger Federer def. [13] Daniil Medvedev, 6-4, 6-2

[7] John Isner def. [22] Roberto Bautista Agut, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5)

Felix Auger-Aliassime def. [11] Borna Coric, 7-6 (3), 6-2

Women's Singles

[2] Simona Halep def. [18] Qiang Wang Romania, 6-4, 7-5

[5] Karolina Pliskova def. Marketa Vondrousova, 6-3, 6-4

Bracket

Full brackets for both the men's and women's draws can be viewed on the tournament's official website.

Notable Match

Roger Federer def. Daniil Medvedev, 6-4, 6-2

While most of the day's action featured quarterfinals matches, Roger Federer found himself squaring off with Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.

It was business as usual for the three-time Miami Open champ.

Federer proved early on that he was ready to play, putting his forehand on display:

Medvedev was not backing down, though. The 23-year-old held his own, owning a 4-3 lead through the first seven games of the day.

However, Federer found his groove late in the first set.

The 37-year-old star won the final three games of the first set and won the second set 6-2 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals:

The numbers tell the story:

The fourth-round match was completed in a tidy 62 minutes.

After bowing out in the second round last year, Federer is on to the quarterfinals, where he will take on Kevin Anderson on Thursday. Federer last won the event in 2017.