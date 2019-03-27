Miami Open Masters 2019 Results: Wednesday Scores, Bracket and Schedule

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2019

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 27: Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during day ten at the Miami Open tennis on March 27, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 2019 Miami Open continued Wednesday, with the tournament action heating up as the championship round inched closer.

A number of tennis' top players took to the court in South Beach on Wednesday. Roger Federer and John Isner headlined the men's draw, while Simona Halep made an appearance on the women's side.

Below is a look at the latest action from Florida.

          

2019 Miami Open Results—March 27

Men's Singles

[4] Roger Federer def. [13] Daniil Medvedev, 6-4, 6-2

[7] John Isner def. [22] Roberto Bautista Agut, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5)

Felix Auger-Aliassime def. [11] Borna Coric, 7-6 (3), 6-2

       

Women's Singles

[2] Simona Halep def. [18] Qiang Wang Romania, 6-4, 7-5

[5] Karolina Pliskova def. Marketa Vondrousova, 6-3, 6-4

      

Bracket

Full brackets for both the men's and women's draws can be viewed on the tournament's official website.

      

Notable Match

Roger Federer def. Daniil Medvedev, 6-4, 6-2

While most of the day's action featured quarterfinals matches, Roger Federer found himself squaring off with Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.

It was business as usual for the three-time Miami Open champ.

Federer proved early on that he was ready to play, putting his forehand on display:

Medvedev was not backing down, though. The 23-year-old held his own, owning a 4-3 lead through the first seven games of the day.

However, Federer found his groove late in the first set.

The 37-year-old star won the final three games of the first set and won the second set 6-2 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals:

The numbers tell the story:

The fourth-round match was completed in a tidy 62 minutes.

After bowing out in the second round last year, Federer is on to the quarterfinals, where he will take on Kevin Anderson on Thursday. Federer last won the event in 2017. 

Related

    Roger Federer Rolls On in His Quest for the Miami Open Title

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Roger Federer Rolls On in His Quest for the Miami Open Title

    Nytimes
    via Nytimes

    Federer Cruises Into Miami Quarters; Halep on Brink of Return to No. 1

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Federer Cruises Into Miami Quarters; Halep on Brink of Return to No. 1

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Miami Open: Roger Federer reaches quarter-finals with win over Daniil Medvedev

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Miami Open: Roger Federer reaches quarter-finals with win over Daniil Medvedev

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Federer Advances to Miami Masters QFs

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Federer Advances to Miami Masters QFs

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report