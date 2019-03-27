Alabama Hires Buffalo's Nate Oats to Be Next HC After Avery Johnson Firing

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

Buffalo head coach Nate Oats listens to a question during a news conference at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. Buffalo plays Texas Tech on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The University of Alabama didn't waste time finding a new head basketball coach, hiring Nate Oats for the job Wednesday.

Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne announced that Oats is leaving the University at Buffalo to take the head position with Alabama:

Buffalo athletic director Mark Alnutt announced Oats' resignation from the program in order to join Alabama:

Oats has had a meteoric rise up the college coaching ranks since being hired as an assistant at Buffalo in 2013.

Prior to serving on the Bulls' staff, Oats was a high school math teacher in Michigan who had to sell Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Capri Sun and Pop-Tarts to raise money for his school's basketball program, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

After Bobby Hurley left Buffalo to become Arizona State's head coach in 2015, Oats was promoted to the top position. The 44-year-old went 96-43 and had three NCAA tournament appearances in four seasons with the Bulls.

Alabama parted ways with Avery Johnson on Sunday after four seasons. The Crimson Tide have made two trips to the NCAA tournament since 2006-07.

Related

    Alabama hires Buffalo's Nate Oats as its mens' hoops coach

    Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball

    Alabama hires Buffalo's Nate Oats as its mens' hoops coach

    AP
    via FOX Sports

    Nate Oats: 3 things to know on the new Alabama men's basketball coach

    Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball

    Nate Oats: 3 things to know on the new Alabama men's basketball coach

    Julius L Lasin
    via The Montgomery Advertiser

    Official: Alabama announces Buffalo's Nate Oats as next men's basketball coach

    Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball

    Official: Alabama announces Buffalo's Nate Oats as next men's basketball coach

    Alex Byington
    via The Montgomery Advertiser

    Alabama AD Greg Byrne issues statement on hiring of Buffalo’s Nate Oats

    Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball

    Alabama AD Greg Byrne issues statement on hiring of Buffalo’s Nate Oats

    Adam Spencer
    via Saturday Down South