MLB Players Are Getting Some Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

Some MLB players are getting wild inspiration for their cuts. Twitter user @shanna_shi broke down their Pokemon doppelgangers by hairstyle. Watch the video above for all the comparison photos.

   

