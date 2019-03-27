IOC Recommends Adding Breakdancing, Skateboarding, More to 2024 Paris Olympics

Cesar Olmos/Associated Press

Breakdancing could be coming to the Olympics.

According to the Associated Press, The International Olympic Committee's executive board has recommended breakdancing, skateboarding, sports climbing and surfing be added to the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

According to IOC president Thomas Bach, these "more youthful and urban" additions would present new opportunities to "connect with the young generation."

"We decided to recommend the four sports [for ratification] to the IOC session in June in Lausanne," Bach added, per Reuters. "It is a provisional inclusion because the final decision should only be taken at the end of 2020."

Breakdancing is the only sport that would be entirely new to the Olympics, with skateboarding, sports climbing and surfing already added to the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Bach noted of those sports that "there is a monitoring program... to see how they perform, to look at governance, integrity of competitions, refereeing and judging system" during the 2020 Games.

The Paris organizers selected the sports for 2024 as a part of a new system that allows host cities to propose events to be included in their iteration of the Olympics, namely those sports that are popular in that country but not represented at the Games.

While breakdancing may not have traditionally been thought of as a competitive endeavor, it continues to grow in popularity, with the Red Bull BC One hosting a breakdancing competition this year in Los Angeles, Orlando, Philadelphia and Houston, per David Wharton of the Los Angeles Times.

It's also widely popular in France, with French Olympic organizers noting that "the country is now regarded as second only to the USA in terms of practitioners [approximately 1 million] and the organization of competitions."