Roger Federer Beats Daniil Medvedev; Advances to Miami Masters Quarter-Final

Roger Federer reached the quarter-finals of the 2019 Miami Open Masters after easing to a straight-sets 6-4, 6-2 win over Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round at Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday.

Federer, who has won this tournament three times, will now face Kevin Anderson in the last eight. He may still be haunted by blowing a two-set lead to lose an epic five-set quarter-final at Wimbledon last year.

At least Federer has the historic edge.

Federer was strong on serve during the opening set. He hit a love service game to make it 2-2, before solid work on the baseline helped even things at three games apiece.

The break finally came when Medvedev got a little anxious with a forehand. He went long and gifted a Federer a 5-4 lead, leaving the decorated Swiss the evidently straightforward task of serving out the set.

It proved to be anything but simple, though, even if Federer did eventually make it over the line after falling 0-40 behind.

Things followed a similar pattern at the start of the second set, with Federer baffling his less experienced opponent with an outrageous array of improvised shots:

Another love service game made it 3-1 to Federer, before Medvedev showed some resolve to claim a game back. Sadly for Medvedev, that was as close as he got, with Federer quickly regaining control to earn another break and a three-game lead.

The 37-year-old was being ruthless when opportunities to wreck serve came his way.

He was also keeping mistakes to a minimum, while the veteran has rarely looked this agile and composed moving across court in recent years. Those traits added up to a comfortable win for a player who already looks like the class of the tournament despite barely getting out of second gear yet.

Based on this form, combined with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic's shock dismissal at the hands of Roberto Bautista Agut on Tuesday, it's hard to imagine anyone other than Federer lifting the top prize in Florida.