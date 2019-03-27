MLB Opening Day 2019 Odds: Lines for Bryce Harper's Phillies Debut, Every Game

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 13: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies in action during the spring training game against the New York Yankees at Steinbrenner Field on March 13, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

On the eve of Major League Baseball's Opening Day, betting lines have been revealed for every game featuring all 30 teams in action.

Per Caesars Palace, the biggest favorite to win on Thursday is the New York Yankees at -340 (bet $340 to win $100) against the Baltimore Orioles:

The Philadelphia Phillies are -185 favorites over the Atlanta Braves in Bryce Harper's first home game at Citizens Bank Park.

The other marquee debut happening Thursday will see Manny Machado lead the new-look San Diego Padres (-107) against their National League West rival San Francisco Giants. 

San Diego has the potential to be the most interesting team in MLB this season. Top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to be on the Opening Day roster, per MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. The Padres have already announced Chris Paddack will be part of their starting rotation.

The defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox (-185) will begin their quest to repeat on the road against the Seattle Mariners. Boston largely stood pat this offseason, though it's hard to argue with a formula that worked so well in 2018.

After coming up short in the Fall Classic each of the past two years, the Los Angeles Dodgers (-157) will get a boost to start 2019 with the return of All-Star shortstop Corey Seager against the Arizona Diamondbacks. 

There are no shortage of intriguing storylines to follow in MLB as the season gets set to begin after last week's tease involving the Mariners and Oakland Athletics in Japan. 

Related

    MLB Power Rankings Ahead of Opening Day

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Power Rankings Ahead of Opening Day

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Could Mookie Be Bryce's New Superteam Recruit?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Could Mookie Be Bryce's New Superteam Recruit?

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Francisco Lindor Suffered an Acute Ankle Sprain

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Francisco Lindor Suffered an Acute Ankle Sprain

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pete Alonso Makes Mets' Opening Day Roster

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Pete Alonso Makes Mets' Opening Day Roster

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report