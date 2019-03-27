MLB Opening Day 2019 Odds: Lines for Bryce Harper's Phillies Debut, Every Game

Mark Brown/Getty Images

On the eve of Major League Baseball's Opening Day, betting lines have been revealed for every game featuring all 30 teams in action.

Per Caesars Palace, the biggest favorite to win on Thursday is the New York Yankees at -340 (bet $340 to win $100) against the Baltimore Orioles:

The Philadelphia Phillies are -185 favorites over the Atlanta Braves in Bryce Harper's first home game at Citizens Bank Park.

The other marquee debut happening Thursday will see Manny Machado lead the new-look San Diego Padres (-107) against their National League West rival San Francisco Giants.

San Diego has the potential to be the most interesting team in MLB this season. Top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to be on the Opening Day roster, per MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. The Padres have already announced Chris Paddack will be part of their starting rotation.

The defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox (-185) will begin their quest to repeat on the road against the Seattle Mariners. Boston largely stood pat this offseason, though it's hard to argue with a formula that worked so well in 2018.

After coming up short in the Fall Classic each of the past two years, the Los Angeles Dodgers (-157) will get a boost to start 2019 with the return of All-Star shortstop Corey Seager against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

There are no shortage of intriguing storylines to follow in MLB as the season gets set to begin after last week's tease involving the Mariners and Oakland Athletics in Japan.