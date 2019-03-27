Kenny Omega Has No Interest in WWE 'Right Now'; '100% Focused' on AEW

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

After signing with All Elite Wrestling, Kenny Omega said Wednesday that he doesn't currently have eyes for WWE.

In an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Omega was asked about his interest in WWE, and he made it clear that he is solely focused on getting AEW off the ground:

"Right now no. Zero. Absolutely not. I am 100 percent focused on what we are doing with AEW and my interest starts and ends with just hoping the best for my friends that are there and I hope they do well, I know WrestleMania is coming up and it is a big show for them and I hope everyone kills it. If everyone is doing well then the industry does well and that is about it. Of course and I've said it before and I'll say it again I just wait for the fantasy world which may or may not happen where we'll work together someday."

After dropping the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January, Omega became the hottest free agent in the business.

He was courted by multiple companies, but he ultimately decided to remain loyal to his Elite stablemates in The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes by signing with AEW. Omega was also named an executive vice president for AEW like The Bucks and Cody.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com) reported in January that WWE made Omega a "fantastic" contract offer.

During a panel at C2E2 over the weekend, Omega was asked about potential dream matches with WWE Superstars, and he had a long list of people he would like to face at some point, per Robert Gunier of WrestlingInc.com:

"There are a ton of fantasy matches that sometimes you just won't be able to see because worlds can't, or won't, collide. I still do believe in a future where they will [collide]. I'm crazy that way. For a female superstar, this is going to be a little biased on this one. This is something that came off the top of my head because I think she's very talented but also a very kind soul, and that's Kairi Sane...For the male, I don't want any repeats. Everyone knows that I wanted AJ [Styles], I want him bad. But man, I've wanted to work more in-depth, and I guess it's not one guy, but I really want to work more with New Day.

"If we're talking about fantasy opponents and all that, I don't know, I really want to wrestle guys like John Cena or Seth Rollins. These guys that have got a little bit of chip on their shoulder. And I don't mean that I want to show that I'm better or anything, I just want to work with these alpha-male-type dudes, ya know? I want to work with guys that really think that they're the best: guys that have shown that they maybe are in the conversation for being the best. I think that makes magic."

There have been no signs that Sane, Cena, Rollins or New Day will leave WWE any time soon, and Styles just recently re-signed with the company.

Instead of having dream matches with WWE Superstars, Omega will have to work within the parameters of AEW. His first major task will be a rematch with Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing in May.

Beyond that, a match against Pac (formerly WWE's Neville) could tear the house down at some point if AEW decides to go in that direction.

Omega's response seemingly left the door open to work with WWE at some point down the line, but with AEW needing him to be one of the faces of the company, he is clearly going all in on making the promotion a success.

