2019 NFL Mock Draft: Could Four Quarterbacks Go in the Top 15?

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The NFL's need for quarterbacks can throw an entire mock draft off. Remember when scouts were "terrified" of this group of signal-callers? Since then, the narrative has changed; expect certain teams to swing hard for a franchise player under center.

Last year, four clubs traded up for a passer. The New York Jets bartered with the Indianapolis Colts in March, ascending three spots to increase their chances of landing a preferred prospect. The Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens followed suit on draft day.

Although every team seems content with their transactions, Arizona's new head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been keen on Kyler Murray since high school. This leads to the burning question. Will general manager Steve Keim choose a quarterback at No. 1 overall this year? Beyond Arizona's major decision, a few other teams have to find a succession plan at the position.

Consequently, we'll likely see top non-quarterback prospects fall during the selection process. Front-office executives looking to fill out their defense should take advantage—this class features several top-notch edge-rushers and interior linemen.

Our mock draft doesn't include trades, but, based on team needs and the available talent, four quarterbacks went to teams within the first 11 picks. Which prospect took the top spot? Who snuck into the top 15?