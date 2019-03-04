Scouting Combine Notebook: Top DB Prospects of 2019 Fail to Inspire or Impress

1 of 9

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Heading into this year's combine, Georgia's Deandre Baker was one of the young cornerbacks vying to be the first at his position off the board in April's draft after a season in which he put the clamps on many of the SEC's top wideouts.

However, there were concerns about Baker—mainly that he's neither especially long nor especially fast.

Baker alleviated the former concern by measuring at 5'11" with 32-inch arms in Indianapolis. Monday's 40-yard dash offered an opportunity to do the same about the latter.

That didn't happen. Baker's first attempt checked in unofficially at 4.53 seconds. The second was even worse—Baker got off to a bad start and finished at 4.63 seconds. His official time was 4.52.

Here's the thing: The sky isn't falling.

Yes, Baker's 40 times were a bit disappointing—especially in light of a report from Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar stating that he'd heard Baker "wasn't quite as prepared for the 40 as he should be."

But Baker rebounded somewhat with a better showing in the positional drills, displaying the agility, ball skills and fluidity of motion that's every bit as important to success at cornerback as straight-line speed.

As Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski pointed out, whether it's Trumaine Johnson (4.50), Richard Sherman (4.56) or Marcus Peters (4.53), plenty of corners in the NFL didn't tear up the track at the combine and have done just fine in the NFL.

Baker may not have done himself any favors in Sunday's 40, but tape don't lie. There are hours of it where Baker played the cornerback position as well as anyone in this year's class.