2019 NFL Draft: Biggest Winners and Losers of Pro Days so Far

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Redemption or the desire to impress NFL scouts and executives can bring the best out of draft prospects at their pro days.

When a player runs a subpar 40 time at the NFL Scouting Combine, he can turn on the burners in the friendly confines of his campus to change the narrative. Those who didn't participate in the workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium have a chance at a first impression on team representatives.

The combine garners widespread attention, but the pro day can also significantly help or hurt an incoming rookie's draft projection. In some cases, it gives scouts something else to consider in their evaluations. Oftentimes, teams will schedule private workouts as a follow-up.

On familiar grounds, the prospects have the edge. They're able to work with their teammates and coaches. As a result, talent evaluators expect to see high-end performances, though it doesn't always turn out that way.

Based on the buzz and testing numbers from pro days across the country, we'll go through the biggest winners and losers at this stage in the assessment process. Where are the draft risers? Who botched an opportunity?