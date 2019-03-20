Top 2019 NFL Prospects Falling Down Draft Boards

0 of 7

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Though the first two weeks of free agency and a few blockbuster trades pushed the NFL draft process to the background, its gears continue to move for prospects and teams alike.

For teams, it's a matter of making the pro-day rounds in the weeks before the April 25-27 draft, as well as hosting visits with prospects. Scouting departments are going back to boards with revisions after getting official combine numbers and studying the film.

For prospects, results can vary. Those who struggled at the combine need to bounce back at pro days. While those events are generally prospect-friendly, it could be too late for some prospective pros.

Reasons for a stock fall can vary. Unexpected bad testing numbers, unimpressive drills or outside factors such as limited landing spots hit a prospect's outlook. As free agency continues, these prospects are falling down boards.