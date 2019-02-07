The Biggest Risers, Fallers of the Early 2019 NFL Draft ProcessFebruary 7, 2019
The Biggest Risers, Fallers of the Early 2019 NFL Draft Process
In the coming months, prospects will slide up, down and off draft boards as NFL front offices evaluate the 2019 class.
Most incoming rookies picked in late April will make their first offseason impressions with team representatives at the Feb. 26-March 4 NFL Scouting Combine through workouts, drills and interviews. For a smaller group, the screening process started in January during Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama.
Seniors and juniors (fourth-year graduates) participated in practices leading up to a game between the North and South squads coached by the Oakland Raiders' and San Francisco 49ers' staffs. A handful of players left the activities with their stock arrows pointing up, while others fell short.
Senior Bowl week carries extra weight in early February since it's the most recent showing for a select group. An injury or performance in a recent game could also help or hurt a player's projection at this stage before the combine.
We'll take a look at 10 prospects whose draft outlooks may have taken a hit or saw a boost over the last month.
Rising: WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
Deebo Samuel doesn't have the collegiate numbers to suggest he's a first-round prospect. Inconsistent quarterback play capped his statistics during his sophomore year at South Carolina, and then he suffered a fractured fibula three games into his junior season.
In Mobile, Samuel flashed his ability to get free on red-zone routes, showing quickness and reliable hands. Many in attendance were impressed with the wide receiver and will likely move him up their draft boards.
It's a good sign to see Samuel making sharp cuts and breaking off crisp, short routes two years removed from a significant leg injury. If clubs dig into his film and look past the underwhelming numbers, he'll garner consideration as a second-round pick.
Because this class lacks a clear-cut No. 1 option at wide receiver, Samuel may have started his push into a top-three spot at his position.
Falling: CB Kris Boyd, Texas
Kris Boyd flashed as a solid perimeter defender over the last two seasons at Texas, logging 30 pass breakups and three interceptions. Looking to carry that momentum into the offseason, he could've put his name in the first-round discussion but fell flat.
According to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, the cornerback showed lapses in awareness while in coverage: "When asked to play near the line of scrimmage, turn and shadow routes, he does a nice job staying within arm's length, but he also struggles to find the football downfield. Boyd is in contention to be the first senior corner drafted after [Rock] Ya-Sin, but he hasn't played like it through two practices."
Boyd didn't earn any points for technique during the game, either; he drew three flags for pass interference in the first quarter. It's a poor first impression that will encourage scouts to dig into his film with a hypercritical eye. The combine could salvage the Texas product's draft outlook, but he stood out for all the wrong reasons during Senior Bowl week.
Rising: OL Dalton Risner, Kansas State
It's unclear where Dalton Risner will line up in the NFL. As a redshirt freshman, he started 13 games at center and moved primarily to right tackle for the remainder of his collegiate career.
At the Senior Bowl, Risner fared well at right tackle, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken: "Dalton Risner, an offensive tackle from Kansas State who could play inside in the NFL, shut down Montez Sweat, a Mississippi State standout who was considered the top edge-rusher here."
It's one thing to perform well at practice, but Risner showed his skills in a game setting, which will likely boost his draft stock early in the vetting process. He's admittedly comfortable at right tackle, per Cover 1's Jordan Reed. Based on his display in Mobile, that's likely where he'll play in 2019.
Though he's coming out of Kansas State as a potential right tackle, Risner likely pushed himself into the first round with an impressive week of workouts and a strong outing against a probable top-20 pick in Sweat.
Falling: CB Amani Oruwariye, Penn State
Based on his collegiate production and tape, cornerback Amani Oruwariye could land somewhere within the top 50 selections. He recorded seven interceptions and 18 pass breakups over the last two seasons and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior at Penn State.
Impressive offseason workouts may still vault Oruwariye into the opening round, but Senior Bowl week didn't go as planned. The former Nittany Lion had some hiccups in a specific coverage, per CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson: "The questions coming into this week were whether he could run with fast receivers and if he could flip his hips while covering shifty wideouts. He had issues with both and based on three practices looks best suited for a zone scheme."
The Draft Network's Jon Ledyard added context to the cornerback's underwhelming outing, writing, "NC State's Jakobi Meyers lit him up on Day 1, and Oruwariye's struggles continued throughout the week."
Oruwariye did show the ability to shadow his assignment during the game, but he needed to break on the ball a little quicker, per Matt Minich. Clearly, the Penn State product has the foot speed and awareness but didn't show his best in action and may take a hit in draft projections.
Limitations in scheme fit will hurt a prospect's draft stock, especially in the early rounds. Oftentimes, coaches look for versatility since it's useful for weekly and in-game adjustments. A few practices won't overshadow 38 contests, but it raises concerns about the finer aspects in Oruwariye's technique.
Rising: S Nasir Adderley, Delaware
Delaware safety Nasir Adderley emerged as a Senior Bowl star. The small-school prospect patrolled the field, made stops and picked off a pass late in the contest. He earned three Raiders decals, which indicated his status as a captain for the North squad and strong play.
Adderley's performance is more impressive if you consider he played through a high-ankle sprain, per Miller. Check off the boxes next to production and toughness for the safety.
Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther also noted Adderley's versatility, per NBCS Bay Area's Scott Bair: "He can play safety, nickel and maybe even some cornerback out there. He has good feet. He's smart. He attacks the ball well. He has done a good job for us."
Oakland should target a safety in the upcoming draft. Reggie Nelson and Marcus Gilchrist are impending free agents. Perhaps Adderley can be an option for the Raiders with one of their three first-round selections. Coupled with Deionte Thompson's potential stock drop, the Delaware product could become the top pick at the position.
Falling: QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
Quarterback Kyler Murray appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Feb. 1 and couldn't answer basic questions about his future. When asked about his intentions to attend the combine or a pro day, the Heisman Trophy winner didn't have a response. He intends to report to the Oakland Athletics for spring training on February 15, though.
At 21 years old, Murray is facing a major life decision; it's normal to have uncertainty. If he chooses the NFL, the Oklahoma product shouldn't sink any lower than a late first-round prospect because of his talent and breakout junior campaign. He threw for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.
On the flip side, Murray's indecisiveness will likely turn teams away. During the NFL draft evaluation process, questions about a prospect's love for the game often come up in interviews. If he can't respond with certainties, the two-sport athlete will probably see a further slide in his draft standing.
Despite mock projections in the top 10, he didn't come off as a prospect worth a premium pick or consideration as a potential franchise signal-caller. Of course, a stronger commitment to showing off his skills in the coming weeks could erase any doubt about his spot atop the draft class.
Rising: DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
Although Risner kept Sweat under wraps during the Senior Bowl, the Mississippi State product turned heads during the drills leading up to the game.
According to The Ringer's Danny Kelly, the 6'6", 245-pound Sweat put his skills on full display: "A lack of flexibility to turn the corner might be a concern in the NFL. But he showed teams this week that his length can be utilized as a trump card, allowing him to dictate terms to opposing tackles, mix power with speed, and win nearly every hand-fighting battle."
Sweat's lack of bend on the edge has been a talking point, but his strong-arm power can help him win enough battles. Unless the Mississippi State product looks as stiff as an ironing board in the next phase of drills, scouts may pay closer attention to his 22.5-sack total over the last two years.
Kelly also thinks the senior defensive end earned more money over the last couple of weeks. "Sweat came into the week projected as a probable mid- to late-first-round pick, and he'll leave Mobile getting some hype for the top 10," he wrote.
As teams look for pass-rushers, Sweat could benefit from playing a premium position. After Nick Bosa and Josh Allen come off the board, he could push Clelin Ferrell for the third spot among edge-rushers.
Falling: WR Jalen Hurd, Baylor
From 2014 to 2016, Jalen Hurd lined up as a running back for Tennessee, logging 2,635 yards and 20 touchdowns. Then he transferred to Baylor and had to sit out 2017 but suited up as a wide receiver in 2018.
Hurd recorded 69 catches for 946 yards and four touchdowns as the leading receiver at Baylor. At 6'4", 217 pounds, he probably made the right decision to switch positions, but he needs to show off his skill set at every turn to avoid falling into the "gadget player" category.
In December, Hurd underwent knee surgery. The recovery kept him out of Senior Bowl activities, per KCEN's Jessica Morrey. The injury, coupled with the inability to show off his hands in Mobile, likely hurt his stock among teams looking for a versatile asset in the middle to late rounds.
Hurd's size and experience as a running back should draw interest, but limited film at wide receiver and a forfeited opportunity work against him.
Rising: EDGE Charles Omenihu, Texas
Charles Omenihu isn't mentioned with the top edge-rushers in this class. But any front office that takes him on Day 2 may have a high-upside prospect capable of starting in Week 1.
Omenihu flashed throughout the entire week in Mobile. The Draft Network's Benjamin Solak highlighted the Texas product as a big winner from beginning to end: "Speaking of length, Omenihu comes onto my winners list because he killed the weigh-in, had some disruptive practice reps, and then won regularly in the game as well. … I know DL coaches want to get their hands on him."
Omenihu strip-sacked Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham during the game, showing spectators what many likely saw at practice. At 6'6", 275 pounds, he's an athletic but powerful defensive lineman who wreaked havoc throughout his senior campaign. The former Longhorn notched 18 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks.
After flashing among his peers, Omenihu looks like a solid Day 2 prospect and has the momentum to climb into the second round.
Falling: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
The last time we saw safety Deionte Thompson on the field, he didn't look impressive.
Field Gulls writer Matty Brown highlighted the Alabama product's underwhelming performance in the College Football Playoff and the possible effect that had on his draft standing: "Thompson was the consensus first safety off the board coming into the season. Draftniks had him firmly in their top 10. But two blown coverages in the College Football Playoff against Oklahoma and Clemson saw his stock fall."
In January, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Thompson as a top-15 prospect. Following Super Bowl LIII, the junior safety slotted in 35th overall in his seven-round mock draft. Although he's the top player at the position in Miller's projections, Thompson's first-round projection is a little fuzzy.
It will be even more so if potential landing spots pursue safeties Earl Thomas, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Landon Collins to fill their voids in the secondary.
The 21-year-old needs a strong outing at the combine to re-energize his buzz.