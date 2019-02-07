The Biggest Risers, Fallers of the Early 2019 NFL Draft Process

0 of 10

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

In the coming months, prospects will slide up, down and off draft boards as NFL front offices evaluate the 2019 class.

Most incoming rookies picked in late April will make their first offseason impressions with team representatives at the Feb. 26-March 4 NFL Scouting Combine through workouts, drills and interviews. For a smaller group, the screening process started in January during Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama.

Seniors and juniors (fourth-year graduates) participated in practices leading up to a game between the North and South squads coached by the Oakland Raiders' and San Francisco 49ers' staffs. A handful of players left the activities with their stock arrows pointing up, while others fell short.

Senior Bowl week carries extra weight in early February since it's the most recent showing for a select group. An injury or performance in a recent game could also help or hurt a player's projection at this stage before the combine.

We'll take a look at 10 prospects whose draft outlooks may have taken a hit or saw a boost over the last month.