5 MLB Teams That Will Be Better Than Vegas Thinks in 2019

2 of 5

Vegas: 70.5

Prediction: 76



The Texas Rangers were an afterthought in 2018, winning just 67 games and finishing last in the AL West. But this season, they will have Elvis Andrus healthy after he had a breakout 2017 and then struggled in 2018.

A thumb injury likewise hurt Nomar Mazara's productivity in the second half of last season. As he enters his fourth season, he should exceed the 20 home runs and 77 RBI he had last year. Shin-Soo Choo bashed 21 home runs and slashed .264/.377/.434 last year and was the team's best outfielder with a 2.8 WAR, and he's expected to hold that line, while Rougned Odor had a slash line of .253/.326/.424 and 2.7 WAR.

The Rangers need 24-year-old first baseman Ronald Guzman to improve after he struck out 28.3 percent of the time last year, though. He hit 16 home runs, and Texas needs him to reach the seats 25 times or more in 2019.

"When I watch these guys, like Guzman, Odor, all these guys, when they get behind in the count? So what? That's what I'm probably most excited about," manager Chris Woodward said, per Stefan Stevenson of the Star-Telegram. "I felt like our biggest room for improvement was our two-strike approach and our dedication to that two-strike approach. Not striking out, but how do we commit ourselves with two strikes? What do we do with two strikes? And I'm witnessing it, which is awesome."

Speaking of strikeouts, Joey Gallo has been the king with 207 last year and 196 the year before. However, he had 40 home runs last year and 41 in 2017. The Rangers should get at least as many in 2019.

Of course, the Rangers said goodbye to Adrian Beltre, who retired at the end of the season, and Jurickson Profar was traded. While Profar started to fulfill his potential as a hitter with 20 home runs in 2018, he also had 25 errors. His absence should tighten a Texas defense that led the AL with 120 errors.

The pitching staff's success will depend on Mike Minor and Lance Lynn. And Minor did have a 2.97 ERA in the second half of last season. Lynn will also eat innings, as he pitched 343 frames the last two years and became more effective after he moved to the third-base side of the mound.

The Rangers have one of the best young bullpen arms in Jose Leclerc, who held batters to a .123 average while striking out 85 in 57.2 innings. He converted 12 of 12 save opportunities a year ago.

Andrus, Mazara, Choo and Guzman all get a little better, and Gallo blasts another 40 into the stands.