Javier Hernandez Scores as Mexico Cruises Past Paraguay in 4-2 Win

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Mexico remains undefeated under Tata Martino with a 4-2 win over Paraguay in Tuesday's international friendly.

After the team earned a 3-1 win over Chile in the new manager's debut Friday, the squad kept it going at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jonathan dos Santos was impressive with a goal and an assist, while Javier Hernandez and Luis Montes each scored to lead El Tri to the win over Paraguay.

What's Next?

Mexico will regroup for more international friendlies in June against Venezuela and Ecuador. Paraguay will try to prepare for the Copa America in June.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.