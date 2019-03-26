Javier Hernandez Scores as Mexico Cruises Past Paraguay in 4-2 Win

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - MARCH 26: Javier Hernandez #14 of the Mexico National team celebrates after he scored against Paraguay during the first half of their soccer game at Levi's Stadium on March 26, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Mexico remains undefeated under Tata Martino with a 4-2 win over Paraguay in Tuesday's international friendly.

After the team earned a 3-1 win over Chile in the new manager's debut Friday, the squad kept it going at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jonathan dos Santos was impressive with a goal and an assist, while Javier Hernandez and Luis Montes each scored to lead El Tri to the win over Paraguay.

     

What's Next?

Mexico will regroup for more international friendlies in June against Venezuela and Ecuador. Paraguay will try to prepare for the Copa America in June.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

