NCAA Tournament 2019: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for Sweet 16

Jeff Swinger/Associated Press

Matchup: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (West Regional)

Details: Thursday at 7:09 p.m. ET (CBS) in Anaheim, California

Florida State Wins If...

The offense controls the pace and limits transition chances. Gonzaga is an elite scoring team no matter how you look at it, but Florida State ranks 34th in non-transition defense, per Hoop-Math.com. The 'Noles need to rely on their strength on that end.

They must hit threes as well. However, FSU will be without Phil Cofer as he grieves the death of his father (he has also recently dealt with injury). The Seminoles have a bunch of three-point options, but the most efficient are low-volume shooters.

Gonzaga Wins If....

Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura control the interior, as they've done all season. That frontcourt duo has combined for 36.7 points and 15.0 rebounds per game, and Clarke averages 3.1 blocks.

Killian Tillie, a 6'10" stretch forward, can also stress FSU on the perimeter―especially given Cofer's absence. Tillie has the potential to be a problem matchup off the bench.

Most Important Players Are...

Raiquan Gray for Florida State and Clarke for Gonzaga. Gray has stepped into Cofer's starting spot and filled in admirably, collecting 19 points and seven steals in two tournament games. Clarke is Gonzaga's most physical presence and needs to stay out of foul trouble.

Predictions

David Gardner: Gonzaga

David Kenyon: Gonzaga

Kerry Miller: Gonzaga

Elliott Pohnl: Florida State