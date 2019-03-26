Video: Charlotte Flair Defeats Asuka, Wins SmackDown Live Women's Title

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Asuka's road to WrestleMania 35 took a massive detour Tuesday night on SmackDown Live.

In a previously unannounced match, Charlotte Flair defeated The Empress of Tomorrow for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship. Flair forced Asuka to submit in the Figure Eight Leglock.

With WrestleMania less than two weeks away, many fans were left puzzled by the fact WWE had still yet to announce whether Asuka would be defending the SmackDown title. Now, it would appear that was all part of the plan.

Of course, the obvious question is how this impacts the Triple Threat match between Flair, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship. Lynch offered her two cents about Flair's victory.

Perhaps WWE envisions building the SmackDown Live women's division around Flair after WrestleMania and wanted to accelerate that process. And should Flair fail to win the Triple Threat match, she'll have her newly won belt as a consolation prize.

Title unification could be an option as well. However, presenting that storyline so close to WrestleMania 35 seems unlikely, and the women's division as a whole is too good to have only one championship—unless the promotion plans to do the same with the universal and world titles, too.

There's no question Flair's victory adds another dimension to the main event of WrestleMania 35.