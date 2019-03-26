Video: Charlotte Flair Defeats Asuka, Wins SmackDown Live Women's Title

Video: Charlotte Flair Defeats Asuka, Wins SmackDown Live Women's TitleMarch 27, 2019
Asuka's road to WrestleMania 35 took a massive detour Tuesday night on SmackDown Live.
In a previously unannounced match, Charlotte Flair defeated The Empress of Tomorrow for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship. Flair forced Asuka to submit in the Figure Eight Leglock.
WWE @WWE
It's QUEEN vs. EMPRESS as @MsCharlotteWWE battles @WWEAsuka for the #SDLive #WomensTitle! https://t.co/lImPi3Ic0q
WWE Universe @WWEUniverse
YES, QUEEN. 👑 #SDLive #WomensTitle @MsCharlotteWWE @WWEAsuka https://t.co/JtEI8hUGiH
WWE @WWE
😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮 @MsCharlotteWWE has DEFEATED @WWEAsuka to become the NEW #SDLive #WomensChampion! #SDLive #WomensTitle https://t.co/9FF3aUiLj7
With WrestleMania less than two weeks away, many fans were left puzzled by the fact WWE had still yet to announce whether Asuka would be defending the SmackDown title. Now, it would appear that was all part of the plan.
Of course, the obvious question is how this impacts the Triple Threat match between Flair, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship. Lynch offered her two cents about Flair's victory.
The Man @BeckyLynchWWE
She did less to earn that title shot than the Wrestlemania one. Asuka deserves so much better.
Perhaps WWE envisions building the SmackDown Live women's division around Flair after WrestleMania and wanted to accelerate that process. And should Flair fail to win the Triple Threat match, she'll have her newly won belt as a consolation prize.
Title unification could be an option as well. However, presenting that storyline so close to WrestleMania 35 seems unlikely, and the women's division as a whole is too good to have only one championship—unless the promotion plans to do the same with the universal and world titles, too.
There's no question Flair's victory adds another dimension to the main event of WrestleMania 35.
WWE Roundup for Tuesday 📰
Bray Wyatt's new look, Nikki walks back retirement and more