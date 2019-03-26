NFL Owners Approve New Rule Making Pass Interference Reviewable

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans. The NFL’s competition committee discussed the league’s replay system during its annual meeting in Indianapolis but reached no consensus on possible changes. And it may not recommend any major alterations. Officiating and the use of replays have been under scrutiny since a missed pass interference call and helmet-first hit in the final two minutes of the NFC championship game helped the Los Angeles Rams force overtime and eventually reach the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

NFL owners voted Tuesday to allow replay reviews on pass interference calls as well as non-calls, Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Coaches will now have the opportunity to challenge pass interference calls or non-calls outside of two minutes of each half, while the booth will automatically review any close calls inside of two minutes.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, both offensive and defensive pass interference calls will now be challengeable.

The Cincinnati Bengals were reportedly the only team to vote against the rule change, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

"People compromised on long-held views because people wanted to get it right," commissioner Roger Goodell said after the vote, per Rapoport.

Head coaches initially wanted even more drastic changes, per Albert Breer of The MMQB:

Still, NFL owners at least voted this one through.

"I think we got it right," New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said Tuesday, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Payton's Saints lost in the NFC Championship Game in part because of a critical missed pass interference call. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman clearly appeared to hit receiver TommyLee Lewis on a 3rd-and-10 from the Rams' 13-yard line, but he wasn't flagged for the play. The Saints went on to kick a field goal and eventually lost in overtime.

The new rule could allow officials to change such a critical call. However, it also might have unintended consequences:

Considering there were 249 pass interference calls last season, per NFLPenalties.com, and additional violations that went uncalled, this could be a massive rule change for the 2019 season.

