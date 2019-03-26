Roger Federer vs. Daniil Medvedev Postponed Due to Weather at 2019 Miami Open

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 27, 2019

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, serves to Filip Krajinovic, of Serbia, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 25, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Fourth-seeded Roger Federer was set to take the Hard Rock Stadium court for a round-of-16 match against No. 13 Daniil Medvedev when rain washed them out on Tuesday night.

The match was officially postponed until Wednesday and will not be played before 3 p.m. ET.

With No. 1 Novak Djokovic losing to No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut earlier Tuesday, Federer is the highest remaining seed in the tournament. Prior to Miami, Federer fell to Dominic Thiem in the finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on March 17.

Coming in, Federer held a 2-0 career head-to-head record over the 23-year-old Russian. Both matchups came last year.

The winner will face sixth-seeded South African Kevin Anderson, who defeated Jordan Thompson in straight sets in his round-of-16 match, in the quarterfinals.

