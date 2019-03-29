B/R's MLB Experts Predict Winners for Each Major 2019 Award

10 of 10

Knobler: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

There's a reason the Phillies gave him so much money. The reason is he's worth it.

Miller: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

His smashing debut last season kept us riveted, and there's more where that came from. Soto is in Beast Mode when he steps into the batter's box, and he's mature beyond his years. He's one big reason the Nationals will miss Bryce Harper far less than some people think.

Reuter: Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals have missed the playoffs three years running. If they make it back to October this year, there's a good chance Goldschmidt will be the leading MVP candidate on the roster. He's finished second in the voting twice before and was in the top six four times in the last six years.

Rymer: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

The NL MVP race will probably have about 50 different combatants this year. Acuna could simply be the best of them if he picks up where he left off from a second half of 2018 that featured a 1.028 OPS, 19 home runs and 14 stolen bases.

Shafer: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

Perhaps he'll always be penalized for playing half his games at Coors Field, but if the Colorado Rockies return to the postseason (which they very well might), this could be the year Nolan Arenado's all-around awesomeness is recognized.

