Christian Pulisic Scores Before Injury, Powers USA to Draw vs. Chile

The fresh-faced United States men's national team played to a 1-1 draw against Chile at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston on Tuesday night.

The United States' Christian Pulisic ruined Chile's clean sheet in the fourth minute. Pulisic chipped the ball over Chilean goalkeeper Gabriel Arias after midfielder Gyasi Zardes needed just two touches to flick Pulisic through. With the goal and at 20 years and 189 days old, he became the fastest player to 10 international goals in U.S. men's national team history.

Chile answered in the ninth minute when the U.S. failed to clear the ball from the box. The deflection fell to winger Oscar Opazo, who leveled the game at 1-1.

More notable than Pulisic's goal was his early exit from the game because of what was said first on the ESPN broadcast to be a right quad injury. Pulisic was replaced by Sebastian Lletget in the 36th minute, and his removal was described as precautionary.

Outside of Pulisic's goal and a few close chances created by midfielder Michael Bradley, it was a mostly sloppy first-half performance for the Americans—especially in the back third.

The U.S. changed from its original 4-3-3 setup to 5-4-1 when midfielder Daniel Lovitz subbed on for forward Corey Baird in the 56th minute. While that did help, Chile mostly dominated run of play, ending with 66 percent possession and 11 shots (three on goal).

The draw closes the United States' spring international window. The U.S. had been 3-0 without allowing a goal under new head coach Gregg Berhalter in 2019, while Chile entered the match having lost 3-1 to Mexico in an international friendly on Friday night.

To further illustrate the changing of the guard, 25-year-old DeAndre Yedlin captained his first match for the U.S.

