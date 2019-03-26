Taryn Taugher Accuses Northern Kentucky Coach Camryn Whitaker of Bullying, Abuse

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

A member of the Northern Kentucky Norse women's basketball team accused head coach Camryn Whitaker of emotional abuse, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Sarah Brookbank and James Weber.

Norse senior guard Taryn Taugher made the allegations in a post on Odyssey:

"There is a level of power that coaches possess that makes them intimidating to players on some scale, but this coach is different. For three years, a few of my teammates and I were so afraid of her to the point where practice was dreaded. We didn't know what mood she was going to be in. We didn't want to be in the same room alone with her for fear that she would degrade us, as she normally would."

Taugher said Whitaker would verbally dress down her players behind closed doors "where it was your word against hers." She added the school's athletic department "seems to be willing to do anything to silence the multiple emotional abuse allegations."

Brookbank and Weber noted former Northern Kentucky guard Shar'Rae Davis corroborated some of Taugher's claims on Facebook. Taugher said that Whitaker had isolated Davis from the team and punished any player who interacted with her.

Nancy Mungar, the mother of Norse forward Reece Mungar, also wrote a lengthy post on Facebook in which she painted a similar picture of Whitaker's coaching style.

Anna Wright, Northern Kentucky's director of public relations, made a statement to the Enquirer that NKU is "aware of complaints surrounding the women's basketball program." The school also said it reviewed previous complaints brought to it by players.