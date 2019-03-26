Report: Fred Hoiberg 'Actively Talking' to Nebraska About HC Job

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and former Iowa State and Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg have been "actively talking" about the team's head-coaching vacancy, according to Evan Daniels of 247Sports.com.

Per that report, "Nebraska has identified Hoiberg as their top target, and while a formal agreement hasn't been finalized, one source believes they aren't far off."

Nebraska fired former head coach Tim Miles on Tuesday after seven seasons at the helm, per Chris Heady of the Omaha.com.

Miles went 116-114 in his tenure, though the team reached just one NCAA tournament in that time. Nebraska came into the 2018-19 season with high hopes, but it disappointed, going just 19-17 and losing in the second round of the NIT. While injuries played their part in derailing the season, the Cornhuskers also trended in the wrong direction after starting 11-2 and rising to as high as No. 24 in the rankings.

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos spoke about Miles in a press release, per Heady:

"Tim Miles is a good basketball coach who has put his heart, soul and energy into the Nebraska men's basketball program over the past seven years. Ultimately, we have not maintained a level of consistent success and stability on the court, and after a full review I have made the decision to move in another direction for the leadership of our program."

Hoiberg had a great deal of success at the college level, meanwhile, going 115-56 and leading the Cyclones to four NCAA tournament appearances and two Big-12 conference tournament championships in five seasons. He would be a solid upgrade for a Nebraska basketball program that has traditionally been pushed to the background in favor of football.