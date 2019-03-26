Steve Nash on 'Phenomenal' Luka Doncic: 'Just an Incredible Basketball Player'

John Hefti/Associated Press

Steve Nash knows a couple of things about playing point guard for the Dallas Mavericks, so it's not surprising to see him shower Luka Doncic with praise.

Per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, Nash used many superlatives to describe what he's seen from the Mavs rookie this season:

"He's phenomenal. Just an incredible basketball player. Skill. Ability. Size. Feel. He can do so many things on the basketball court and has such a skill-set that's so great and versatile. ... He's an incredibly unique player, historically, already, at a young age. As far as his uniqueness and accuracy and ability to make plays off the dribble with his size? We just don't see that. Especially at his age."

The 20-year-old already had high expectations as arguably the most well-known prospect in last year's draft and the youngest EuroLeague MVP in history at 19 years old.

Doncic has become the biggest breakout star in the NBA during the 2018-19 season. His six triple-doubles are the fourth-most by a rookie in league history. He's averaging 21.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.