Alvaro Morata's Brace Leads Spain to 2-0 Win vs. Malta in Euro 2020 Qualifying

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Spain defeated Malta 2-0 on the road in 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifying on Tuesday.

A goal in each half by Alvaro Morata gave the visitors the points in an uneventful encounter.

Spain dominated possession, and Malta lacked the quality needed to have any impact on the final result.

The victory continued the Spanish team's 100 per cent start to their Euro 2020 qualification campaign in Group F.

Morata Is Spain's Best Striker and Also Why They Will Fail in Euros

Considering the difference in class between the two teams, a 2-0 scoreline was a surprise in Malta.

Spain played within themselves, and they will face much bigger tests on the path to Euro 2020.

The match-winner was Morata, and the Atletico Madrid loanee tucked away his two chances with ease.

However, there was a lack of inspiration in the Spanish attack. The chemistry between Morata and Marco Asensio should have been red-hot against a poor defence.

It was not so long ago that La Roja would have turned this type of game into a training match, with the goals flying in from all quarters.

It seems those days have gone and the team are in transition after a difficult and disappointing 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Morata recent showed he does not have the depth of quality to perform in the Premier League with Chelsea, and there's similar signs present for the striker in his country's shirt.

The 26-year-old lacks the overall predatory nature of Spain's former striking greats, but his goal tally proves he is the best his country currently has.

Asensio should grow into a world-class player, but at 23, he is still learning to operate with consistency on the international stage.

Morata has already been through the process, and the expectations for his career have been tapered since he joined the Blues from Real Madrid.

The player lacks the personality and fight to lead Spain to the latter stages of Euro 2020. Spain manager Luis Enrique needs to find a fresh formula for success in the coming months.

What's Next

Both teams are back in Euro 2020 qualifying action on Friday, June 7. Spain travel to the Faroe Islands and Malta face a trip to Sweden.