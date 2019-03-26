Newly Retired Conor McGregor Under Investigation for Sexual Assault

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Authorities in Ireland are investigating UFC star Conor McGregor after a woman said he sexually assaulted her in Dublin in December, according to Tariq Panja of the New York Times.

The Irish Times' Conor Gallagher and Ronan McGreevy reported in January that police had questioned a "sportsman" about allegedly assaulting a woman Dec. 9 and released him from custody.

Panja noted McGregor hasn't been formally charged.

Early Tuesday morning, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion announced he had "decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art.'"

According to Panja, the alleged assault took place at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin. Sources "familiar with the hotel operations" said that McGregor was a patron at the hotel Dec. 8 and stayed in the penthouse suite.

Panja reported police have taken evidence from McGregor's room and accessed footage from the building's security cameras.

Panja noted laws in Ireland prevent the media from identifying McGregor as the target of the investigation unless he is convicted of sexual assault. A police spokesman also declined to confirm whether McGregor was the man mentioned in reports, such as those from Gallagher and McGreevy.

McGregor last fought in the UFC at UFC 229 in October, losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission. He's still serving a six-month suspension he received for a post-fight brawl. Should he end his apparent retirement, he'd be eligible to fight again starting April 6.