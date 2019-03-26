Moise Kean, Italy Beat Liechtenstein 6-0 in Euro 2020 Qualifying

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Italy romped to a 6-0 win against 10-man Liechtenstein in their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma on Tuesday.

Stefano Sensi opened the scoring in the one-sided contest when he headed home Leonardo Spinazzola's cross in the 17th minute.

Marco Verratti doubled their tally with a fine effort of his own:

A pair of Fabio Quagliarella penalties made it 4-0 by half-time. The first came after a Nicolas Hasler handball, the second a handball from Daniel Kaufmann on the line, for which he was sent off.

Moise Kean got in on the act in the second half with a close-range header from Quagliarella's knockdown, while Leonardo Pavoletti tapped home his own rebound after he had a header saved by Benjamin Buchel.

What's Next

Italy will continue their qualification bid against Greece and Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 8 and 11, respectively. Liechtenstein will face Armenia and Finland on the same dates.

