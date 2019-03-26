Miami Open Masters 2019: John Isner Advances Among Tuesday's Early Scores

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Australia's Nick Kyrgios supplied plenty of entertainment Tuesday but saw his 2019 Miami Open Masters hopes ended in three sets by 11th-seeded Borna Coric.

Elsewhere, John Isner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime all picked up wins to progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

In the women's draw, Anett Kontaveit came back from 0-4 down in the deciding set to beat Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh and secure her place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Marketa Vondrousova, Karolina Pliskova and Wang Qiang are all safely through to the quarter-finals.

Men's Singles Results

(7) John Isner def. (19) Kyle Edmund 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3)

Felix Auger Aliassime def. (17) Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (4), 6-4

(8) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Leonardo Mayer 6-4, 6-4

(11) Borna Coric def. (27) Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Women's Singles Results

Marketa Vondrousova def. Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-3

(5) Karolina Pliskova def. Yulia Putintseva 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

(18) Wang Qiang def. Wang Yafan 7-5, 6-4

(21) Anett Kontaveit def. (27) Hsieh Su-wei 3-6, 6-2, 7-5

Tuesday Recap

Kyrgios courted controversy once again in his defeat to Coric on Tuesday.

The Australian had looked on course for victory after winning the first set and showing off some outrageous skills:

However, Coric hit back to take the second set and level the match before Kyrgios' frustrations began to show:

The 23-year-old was then handed a penalty point on break point in the decider for a second code violation that saw him slip 5-2 down in the deciding set.

Freelance writer Ben Rothenberg shared Kyrgios' reaction after the match:

It was a performance that showed off both the best and the worst of Kyrgios, while Coric kept his composure to move on to a quarter-final against 18-year-old Auger Aliassime.

There was also controversy in seventh seed John Isner's straight sets victory over Kyle Edmund.

The British No.1 lost the opener and was trailing 5-3 in the second set tie-break when he stopped after a member of the crowd called out, and umpire Carlos Bernardes ruled that he had lost the point:

Isner then produced his 17th ace of the match on the next point to clinch victory:

It was a tough defeat for Edmund to take after two hard-fought and close sets, but it's the American who goes on to face either top seed Novak Djokovic or Roberto Bautista Agut next.