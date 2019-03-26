Jets GM Mike Maccagnan 'Very Open' to Trading Down from No. 3 in 2019 NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

One year after trading up in the NFL draft, the New York Jets are open to trading down from third overall.

New York general manager Mike Maccagnan made it clear at the NFL's annual meeting on Monday that his team is open for business, per the New York Post's Brian Costello:

"We're very open to potentially moving back from three. I wouldn't envision us moving up in the draft. I think you can rule that one out. If we end up staying at three and taking a player, we think there are some very good players at three. But we'd definitely be interested if another team came with an offer that we felt was worthy of moving out of the spot. We would definitely consider that. Not to say we're committed to doing it, but we'd definitely be very intrigued by that."

Costello noted that Maccagnan revealed the organization has already engaged in preliminary talks with other clubs but nothing substantial has transpired to this point.

The Jets made the biggest move in last year's draft by trading up three spots to No. 3 in exchange for its 2018 first-round pick as well as trio of second-rounders, including this year's pick. That put the team in position to draft a potential quarterback of the future in Sam Darnold.

This year's draft class is viewed as deep in defensive talent, with very few elite passing prospects. Former Oklahoma Sooners star Kyler Murray and former Ohio State Buckeyes star Dwayne Haskins are viewed as the top-tier quarterback prospects, with a steep drop-off after that.

As a result, that could allow New York to conduct a bidding war if only one of Murray or Haskins remains on the board when it goes on the clock. The Jets could also cash in should a team be eager to get its hands on an elite pass-rushing prospect, such as former Ohio State star Nick Bosa or ex-Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Josh Allen.

Drafting Darnold last year and signing a pair of Pro Bowlers in running back Le'Veon Bell and linebacker C.J. Mosley provides the Jets with flexibility. If a team makes an offer too good to refuse, they could add to their draft capital as they look to end an eight-year playoff drought. If not, there will be no shortage of promising prospects on the board at third overall.