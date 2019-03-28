The Biggest Hole Each NFL Team Still Needs to Fill

0 of 32

With several quality free agents still available and the April 25-27 NFL draft on the horizon, teams will have multiple opportunities to plug holes before the start of the 2019 season—which is fortunate, since there are plenty of glaring needs remaining.

By examining rosters after the initial wave of free agency, we'll pinpoint each team's biggest liability if the regular season were to start today. Keep in mind that some of these holes exist intentionally, as teams plan to fill them through next month's draft.

Where does each franchise stand? Let's dig in.