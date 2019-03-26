AP: MLB's Average Salary Drops Despite Bryce Harper, Manny Machado Contracts

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The average salary in Major League Baseball is on pace to drop for the second consecutive year despite Manny Machado and Bryce Harper each signing $300 million-plus contracts this offseason.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), the average salary around the league was $4.36 million entering Monday. That figure is down from $4.41 million on Opening Day 2018 and $4.45 million two years ago.

