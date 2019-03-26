NBA Draft 2019: Latest 1st-Round Order, Mock Before Sweet 16

Jeff Swinger/Associated Press

The Sweet 16 field is littered with potential NBA draft lottery selections.

Duke's trio of fantastic freshmen receive the majority of the headlines, and rightfully so, but there are plenty of other future NBA stars who imposed their will on the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament over the first two rounds.

There could be as many as nine potential lottery picks participating in the Sweet 16 Thursday and Friday, and one or two more could emerge if they impress enough on college basketball's biggest stage.

2019 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. New York Knicks: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

2. Phoenix Suns: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: RJ Barrett, SF, Duke

4. Chicago Bulls: Cam Reddish, SF, Duke

5. Atlanta Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, SF, Virginia

6. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas): Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

7. Memphis Grizzlies: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

8. Washington Wizards: Coby White, PG/SG, North Carolina

9. New Orleans Pelicans: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

10. Los Angeles Lakers: Jontay Porter, C, Missouri

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga

12. Charlotte Hornets: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

13. Orlando Magic: Keldon Johnson, SF, Kentucky

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento): Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

15. Miami Heat: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

16. Brooklyn Nets: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

17. Detroit Pistons: KZ Okpala, SF, Stanford

18. Boston Celtics: Naz Reid, C, LSU

19. San Antonio Spurs: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

20. Oklahoma City Thunder: Daniel Gafford, PF/C, Arkansas

21. Utah Jazz: Sekou Doumbouya, SF/PF, Limoges CSP (France)

22. Boston Celtics (from Los Angeles Clippers): Jaxson Hayes, PF/C, Texas

23. Indiana Pacers: Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

24. Portland Trailblazers: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

25. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston): Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee

27. Golden State Warriors: P.J. Washington, PF, Kentucky

28. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver): Goga Bitadze, C, Buducnost (Montenegro)

29. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto): Talen Horton-Tucker, PF, Iowa State

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

Draft order based off records after Monday's NBA games.

Gonzaga Pair Looking To Improve Draft Stock

Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke helped Gonzaga turn in two of the most dominant performances of the NCAA tournament's opening weekend.

Hachimura stood out with 21 points in the opening-round win over Fairleigh Dickinson, while Clarke stole the spotlight with a 36-point performance against Baylor in the second round.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Clarke's defensive prowess is what makes him stand out in the eyes of NBA scouts, as The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor highlighted his defensive versatility as one of his top qualities.

Clarke has turned himself into a menace down low, as he averages 17 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

If he continues to flex his muscles as an elite defender and leads Gonzaga to the Final Four, Clarke could solidify his position as a lottery pick.

Chris Stone of Sporting News has Clarke landing 12th overall in his latest mock draft, as he notes that the Gonzaga big man checks all the statistical boxes, which is exactly what NBA teams want out of a player who has continued to develop during his time with the Bulldogs.

Hachimura's defensive qualities also have him landing in the lottery in most projections, but he's ranked 18th in ESPN.com's current prospect rankings.

The combination of Hachimura's offensive skill set and his defensive control should be intriguing enough for a team to take him at the back end of the lottery.

One of the top factors involved in picking Clarke and Hachimura is that they are both veteran college players who should make an immediate impact in the NBA, unlike some underclassmen who take a year or two to develop into their roles at the professional level.

Clarke and Hachimura will have their hands full against Florida State's pair of 7-foot big men, but if they use their athleticism to their advantage, they should be able to power the Bulldogs into the Elite Eight.

Culver Displayed NBA Potential In 1st Two Rounds

Texas Tech didn't receive as much hype as other Sweet 16 participants did in the first weekend of the NCAA tournament, but it'll be hard to find a player who shined as much as Jarrett Culver.

The sophomore guard opened the Big Dance with 25 points on 6-of-10 shooting from three-point range against Northern Kentucky and followed that up with 16 points and 10 rebounds versus Buffalo.

Culver's all-around performance caught the eyes of draft analysts, including SB Nation's Ricky O'Donnell, who has him ranked as the No. 2 player in the class of 2019:

Culver's performances against Northern Kentucky and Buffalo were nothing new for those who have followed him closely, as he averages 18.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Because he's one of the best all-around guards in the draft class, Culver will get a look from teams at the top part of the lottery.

The star power of Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish will likely push him into the middle of the lottery selections, but there's a chance he moves up draft boards by impressing in individual workouts.

No matter where he lands, Culver should be an impact player from the start in the NBA because of his shooting ability and all-around game.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.