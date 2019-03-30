2019 NFL Offseason Acquisitions Set to Make the Most Impact

0 of 10

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

When front offices acquire veteran talent, it's a power play for short-term gain. The proven commodities are expected to provide an immediate boost at their respective positions. This offseason, several teams swung for the fences and should reap the benefits in 2019.

In a strange year, two of the top wide receivers in the league went to new teams via trade, and a top-five running back hit the free-agent market. Multiple second-tier pass-rushers changed locations as well.

Some clubs will overpay for high-end talent or sacrifice draft capital for good reason. Other general managers prefer to buy low on veterans coming off a down year, hoping for a strong rebound season.

Which buyers made sound investments? We'll take a look at the top 10 offseason acquisitions and rank them based on potential impact on their teams for the 2019 campaign. The selections here focus on production projections with a look at past history and roster fit as primary factors.