Miami Open Masters 2019 Results: Roger Federer, Simona Halep Advance on Monday

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Open field continued to narrow Monday with Round 3 and Round 4 action in the men's and women's draws.

It was a day filled with big names, as Roger Federer, Kevin Anderson, Venus Williams, Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki and more were in action trying to advance in one of the bigger tournaments on the calendar. Unfortunately, some of the top seeds weren't fortunate enough to stay alive in a day featuring several notable upsets.

Here is a look at all the action from Day 8 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Results

Men's Singles

No. 4 Roger Federer def. Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-3

No. 6 Kevin Anderson def. Joao Sousa 6-4, 7-6 (6)

No. 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Leonardo Mayer 6-4, 6-4

No. 13 Daniil Medvedev def. Reilly Opelka 7-6 (5), 6 (5)-7, 7-6 (0)

No. 18 David Goffin def. No. 14 Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-4

No. 20 Denis Shapovalov def. Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6 (5)

Jordan Thompson def. No. 24 Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 7-5

No. 28 Frances Tiafoe def. David Ferrer 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

Women's Singles

No. 2 Simona Halep def. Venus Williams 6-3, 6-3

No. 3 Petra Kvitova def. No. 19 Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3

No. 12 Ashleigh Barty def. No. 7 Kiki Bertens 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

No. 27 Su-Wei Hsieh def. No. 13 Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6 (0)-7, 6-2

No. 18 Qiang Wang def. Yafan Wang 7-5, 6-4

No. 21 Anett Kontaveit def. Bianca Andreescu 6-1, 2-0 ret.

Marketa Vondrousova def. Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-3

No. 5 Karolina Pliskova def. Yulia Putintseva 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

Both draws available at the tournament's official site.

Recap

Men's Singles

Roger Federer found himself in a tough battle with Filip Krajinovic, but he advanced thanks to his serving ability, as we have seen so many times before.

The No. 4 seed had 14 aces to just one double-fault, winning 74 percent of his first serves and 56 percent of second serves.

"I thought I served very well, because Filip can return very well, especially on second serve," Federer said after the match, per ATPTour.com. "I know I could feel the pressure maybe, to some extent, if I don't make the first serves. But I still kept going after them, and I was able to hit my spots and keep the pressure on and shorten points as the match went on."

He will now take on Daniil Medvedev, who survived what will probably remain the closest match of the tournament.

It took three sets and three tiebreaks for the Russian to get past Reilly Opelka, but a 7-0 tiebreak on the third set was enough to pull away for the win.

Grigor Dimitrov wasn't able to survive his tough battle, as the No. 24 seed struggled with his accuracy for most of the night. Jordan Thompson took advantage, as the unseeded player worked his way into the round of 16.

This continues a big turnaround over the course of the season:

David Goffin picked up the key points needed to beat Marco Cecchinato in a battle of top-20 seeds, while David Ferrer playing as a wild card couldn't defeat American Frances Tiafoe.

Women's Singles

There were several battles between seeded players, but perhaps none was better than Kiki Bertens taking on Ashleigh Barty.

Barty wasn't afraid to be aggressive, going at the net when needed to get points:

Although Bertens won the first set, Barty was able to bounce back with two strong sets for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 finish.

Per WTA Insider, the Australian can get into the top 10 in the world rankings if she reaches the semifinals of this event or gets help from others.

Caroline Wozniacki will help this case after the No. 13 seed was upset by No. 27 Su-Wei Hsieh on Monday. Hsieh was on top of her game while getting 72 percent of her first serves in play, putting a lot of pressure on Wozniacki throughout the match.

Finally, what could have been one of the main events of the day fell short, as No. 2 Simona Halep defeated Venus Williams in straight sets behind a dominant effort with her serves:

Williams struggled to get a break and wasn't able to claim any sets in a disappointing loss.

With Naomi Osaka eliminated, Halep looks like the favorite to bring home a title in Miami.

Tuesday Order of Play

Stadium

No. 7 John Isner vs. No. 19 Kyle Edmund (noon ET)

No. 27 Su-Wei Hsieh vs. No. 21 Anett Kontaveit (not before 2 p.m. ET)

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut

No. 3 Petra Kvitova vs. No. 12 Ashleigh Barty (not before 7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Roger Federer vs. No. 13 Daniil Medvedev (not before 9 p.m. ET)

Grandstand

No. 17 Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime (12 p.m. ET)

No. 11 Borna Coric vs. No. 27 Nick Kyrgios

No. 6 Kevin Anderson vs. Jordan Thompson (not before 3 p.m. ET)

No. 18 David Goffin vs. No. 28 Frances Tiafoe

No. 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 20 Denis Shapovalov (not before 7 p.m. ET)