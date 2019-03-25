The Hart Foundation to Be Inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019

Gallo Images/Getty Images

WWE announced Monday The Hart Foundation, a tag team featuring Bret "Hit Man" Hart and Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, will be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame as part of its 2019 class.

The Hart Foundation were three-time Tag Team champions and their induction will make Hart a two-time Hall of Fame entrant, joining Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and Booker T in that rare distinction.

This year's Hall of Fame ceremony will take place the night before WrestleMania 35 on April 6 at the Barclays Center in New York City.

Neidhart died in August 2018 and Hart, his real-life brother-in-law, spoke with Anthony Sulla-Heffinger of Yahoo Sports about Monday's announcement:

"It was very emotional for me. It really means a lot to me and I think it would mean a lot to my late tag partner, who would be really honored to be in the Hall of Fame. I think we both were really proud of our work as a team. I had hoped for years that we would get inducted together and get to go on stage together, but that's not going to happen now. Emotionally, I feel really proud and I'm glad to get a chance to speak for Jim and I know he'll be listening."

Hart, who's considered one of the greatest technical wrestlers in history, told Yahoo putting him with a larger-than-life character like the 6'2", 281-pound Neidhart made them a perfect team.

"Jim and I brought a different mental thinking to wrestling, we were one big guy, one smaller guy," he said. "We were very versatile in the sense that we could wrestle any team. Word of mouth is kind of what got Jim and I recognized as a team that would work."

Their numerous feuds across an initial seven-year run together starting in 1985, including memorable clashes with the British Bulldogs and the Nasty Boys, helped grow the tag division.

In November 2016, Neidhart appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast (via Prityush Haldar of SportsKeeda) and discussed the chemistry that made their success possible.

"Bret was a really, really great partner," he said. "I got along really well with Bret. In fact, we still are proud of this little thing, where no matter what happened out there, we never got in an argument and we never disagreed about anything."

Sounds like a Hall of Fame partnership if there ever was one.