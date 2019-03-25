Motorcycle Racers Marion Calvo, Jorge Martinez Suspended After Fight on Video

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Two Costa Rican motorbike riders have been given two-year bans from the sport after fighting during a race.

Sam McEvoy for MailOnline reported Marion Calvo and Jorge Martinez tussled as they raced side by side, with Martinez leaving his bike to cling on to Calvo's machine in Costa Rica's National Motorbike Championship.

Calvo eventually stopped his bike and the pair threw punches as the race continued around them.

The Guardian shared footage of the incident:

The punishment has been handed out by the Latin American branch of the International Motorcycling Federation.

The altercation began as Calvo's bike made contact with Martinez's, causing his rival to lose balance on the track.