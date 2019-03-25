Jason Kidd Rumors: HC 'a Long Shot' for Cal Job, Prefers NBA amid Lakers Links

David Surowiecki/Getty Images

Jason Kidd will likely not be returning to his alma mater to take Cal's head coaching opening in part because he never actually graduated from the university.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported Kidd is a "longshot" for the vacant position due to the fact he's "a ways" from earning his bachelor's degree. Kidd reportedly prefers to find a coaching job in the NBA, and he's been tied to the Los Angeles Lakers should they move on from Luke Walton.

Kidd, 46, played two seasons at Cal from 1992-94 and led the Golden Bears to consecutive NCAA tournament appearances before entering the 1994 draft.

