The Biggest Ripple Effects of 2019 NFL Free Agency

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

In the NFL, nothing happens in a vacuum. And free agency is no exception.

A flurry of activity by an NFL team can turn them from pretender to contender in the blink of an eye. The reverse can be true as well. Start hemorrhaging talent, and today's Super Bowl contender can be tomorrow's also-ran.

Free agency can do more than just shake up the pecking order in division races around the league. The first round of the NFL draft can change completely as team's fill holes and their needs change. And the biggest deals made in one year set the bar for negotiations in the next.

From one of the NFL's worst teams in recent years to the team that has inarguably been the best, free agency has impacted every club in the league—some more than others.

Here's a look at some of the biggest ripple effects of 2019.