The Worst-Case Scenario Every NFL Team Must Avoid in 2019 Season

0 of 32

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Every NFL team would love to play in the Super Bowl. But in reality, only a handful of teams have a shot at a championship in any given season.

While teams won't publicly admit as much, many have goals well short of a Lombardi Trophy in 2019.

Teams like the Oakland Raiders, New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals know Super Bowl LIV isn't in the cards. They do have other important objectives, though—whether that's identifying and developing a franchise quarterback, getting back to a respectable record or building a foundation for the future.

While each team should have specific goals in 2019, they also have certain worst-case scenarios they must avoid at all cost. We'll examine one for each team here, along with how it could derail a team's 2019 campaign, its long-term plans or both.