NCAA Bracket 2019: Updates on Barack Obama, Jay Bilas and Experts' Brackets

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

With the NCAA tournament field down to 16 teams, how is your bracket looking? For many people, the answer to that question is not a positive one.

However, not everybody has had their bracket completely busted yet. In fact, according to NCAA.com, there is even one person who still has a perfect bracket entering the Sweet 16 round, which is truly a remarkable feat.

NCAA.com stated that it's the first known occurrence of a perfect bracket this late in March Madness.

But some people have not been as fortunate, and that includes some of the celebrities and college basketball experts who filled out brackets this year.

Below the updated bracket is a look at some of the predictions made by famous people and analysts.

Bracket

Famous People Bracket Updates

Barack Obama

He may no longer be President, but that hasn't stopped Barack Obama from continuing his yearly tradition of Barack-etology.

For people who have seen Obama's past brackets, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he went with a lot of chalk picks. He has No. 1 seeds Duke and North Carolina and No. 2 seeds Michigan and Tennessee in the Final Four, and all four teams are still in the tournament.

Obama has Duke beating North Carolina in the championship game, which would be the fourth time this season that the ACC rivals have met.

The former President correctly predicted two upsets in the South Region—No. 13 seed UC Irvine over No. 4 seed Kansas State and No. 12 seed Oregon over No. 5 seed Wisconsin. Obama also correctly picked Oregon beating UC Irvine to reach the Sweet 16.

Jimmy Fallon

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The host of The Tonight Show made a few riskier picks than Obama, as Jimmy Fallon predicted No. 12 seed Oregon and No. 13 seed Saint Louis would reach the Elite Eight. While Oregon has made it to the Sweet 16, Saint Louis lost to No. 4 seed Virginia Tech in the first round.

However, Fallon still has all four of his Final Four teams alive—No. 1 seed Duke, No. 2 seeds Kentucky and Tennessee and No. 3 seed Texas Tech. He has Duke beating Kentucky in the national championship game.

All eight of Fallon's Elite Eight teams are still in the field, which bodes well for the later rounds.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Terry Renna/Associated Press

In the past, Dale Earnhardt Jr. hasn't kept it a secret that he's a fan of North Carolina basketball. So, it's not surprising that the former NASCAR driver picked the Tar Heels to win it all this year.

Earnhardt has an ACC-heavy Final Four featuring Duke, North Carolina and Virginia, all No. 1 seeds. He also has No. 2 seed Michigan making it to the national semifinals. In his championship game, Earnhardt has North Carolina beating Duke.

Earnhardt correctly picked 13 of the Sweet 16 teams, including all four in both the East and Midwest Regions.

Expert Bracket Updates

Jay Bilas

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

It hasn't been the best year for ESPN's Jay Bilas. The college basketball analyst got 14 games wrong in the first round, which left his bracket in the 14th percentile on ESPN.com's Bracket Challenge at that point.

Things have gotten a little better, as Bilas' bracket ranks in the 30th percentile entering the Sweet 16. He correctly picked 12 of the Sweet 16 teams, so he has the chance to rack up some late points if games go his way from here on out.

Bilas also still has all his Elite Eight teams alive. He has No. 1 seeds Duke, Virginia and North Carolina and No. 2 seed Michigan in the Final Four, with North Carolina beating Duke to win the national title.

Jay Williams

Lance King/Getty Images

On the flip side, it's been a good year for Bilas' ESPN colleague Jay Williams, who currently ranks in the 96th percentile in ESPN.com's Bracket Challenge. Williams correctly picked 14 of the Sweet 16 teams, with No. 3 seed Houston and No. 12 seed Oregon being the only teams he didn't correctly predict.

Like Bilas, all of Williams' Elite Eight teams are still alive. The former Duke standout has No. 1 seeds Duke and Gonzaga and No. 2 seeds Kentucky and Tennessee in his Final Four, with Kentucky beating Duke in the national championship game.

Williams made a lot of chalk picks early in his bracket. He only had Nos. 1-4 seeds in his Sweet 16, other than No. 6 seed Iowa State, which lost in the first round to No. 11 seed Ohio State.

Gary Parrish

CBS Sports college basketball insider Gary Parrish has had a solid showing as he correctly picked some early upsets and predicted 14 of the Sweet 16 teams.

Parrish correctly guessed No. 12 seed Murray State and No. 13 UC Irvine winning its first-round matchups. However, he also picked No. 11 seed Saint Mary's and No. 13 seed Northeastern to win in the opening round, and both lost.

Parrish's Elite Eight is intact, and he has No. 1 seeds Duke and Gonzaga and No. 2 seeds North Carolina and Tennessee in the Final Four. Parrish is predicting that Duke will beat North Carolina in the national championship game.

Jerry Palm

CBS Sports' expert bracketologist, Jerry Palm has a fairly clean bracket for this point in the tournament.

Although Palm lost three teams he predicted to reach the Sweet 16—No. 4 seed Kansas, No. 5 seed Wisconsin and No. 11 seed Belmont—he correctly picked 24 of the 32 first-round games and has all his Elite Eight teams alive.

Palm predicted No. 1 seeds Duke and Gonzaga and No. 2 seeds Kentucky and Tennessee to reach the Final Four, with Duke beating Tennessee in the national championship game.