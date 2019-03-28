WWE WrestleMania 2019: Lesnar vs. Rollins and Matches with Bust Potential

1 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Starting off with a big one, the Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins may be at the top of the card, but it's also one of the most underwhelming builds.

Like what has come before it with previous Lesnar storylines, this is incredibly simple to a fault, with no nuance and no real hook. Rollins simply wants to beat Lesnar because the championship isn't around often.

That's the same thing we've heard for over two years and it was boring heading into WrestleMania 34, let alone now, when it's been pushed aside in favor of giving more time to the true main event Triple Threat match.

But while some people are clinging onto the hope that the match will at least be better than the storyline, there's a track record of lackluster performances on Lesnar's behalf that can't be ignored.

Yes, he's had some decent matches over the years, but they're few and far between. For every AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan or Finn Balor to get something good out of him, there are four or five squashes that are under 10 minutes.

Three decent matches over the course of multiple years isn't a great ratio. It's more likely we'll see another match of nothing but German suplexes and a few F-5s than anything worth paying attention to.

Lesnar had a downer match last year against Roman Reigns, so there's nothing stopping him from doing the same this year with Rollins, especially as it doesn't have the stigma of needing to be better because it's the main event.

Don't be surprised if this is a total waste of time with Lesnar retaining and WWE tries to pass it off as worth the stings of disappointment because what follows it on the show will make up for it in some way.