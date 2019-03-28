WWE WrestleMania 2019: Lesnar vs. Rollins and Matches with Bust Potential

WWE WrestleMania 2019: Lesnar vs. Rollins and Matches with Bust PotentialMarch 28, 2019
The biggest show of the year should, for all intents and purposes, have the best matches WWE could possibly deliver, but that may not be the case for WrestleMania 35.
The build for this event has been chaotic and while that has been fun for some of these feuds, others have fallen by the wayside. Even still, no matter how much potential there may be for setting up a particular match, when the bell rings, everything could turn into a complete mess.
It's great to be optimistic and hope for the best for every minute of WrestleMania 35, but when being realistic about what's to come, there are some matches scheduled for this year's card that may turn out to be disastrous.
Let's take a look at which bouts have the highest chances to be total busts come April 7 at MetLife Stadium.
Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins
Starting off with a big one, the Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins may be at the top of the card, but it's also one of the most underwhelming builds.
Like what has come before it with previous Lesnar storylines, this is incredibly simple to a fault, with no nuance and no real hook. Rollins simply wants to beat Lesnar because the championship isn't around often.
That's the same thing we've heard for over two years and it was boring heading into WrestleMania 34, let alone now, when it's been pushed aside in favor of giving more time to the true main event Triple Threat match.
But while some people are clinging onto the hope that the match will at least be better than the storyline, there's a track record of lackluster performances on Lesnar's behalf that can't be ignored.
Yes, he's had some decent matches over the years, but they're few and far between. For every AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan or Finn Balor to get something good out of him, there are four or five squashes that are under 10 minutes.
Three decent matches over the course of multiple years isn't a great ratio. It's more likely we'll see another match of nothing but German suplexes and a few F-5s than anything worth paying attention to.
Lesnar had a downer match last year against Roman Reigns, so there's nothing stopping him from doing the same this year with Rollins, especially as it doesn't have the stigma of needing to be better because it's the main event.
Don't be surprised if this is a total waste of time with Lesnar retaining and WWE tries to pass it off as worth the stings of disappointment because what follows it on the show will make up for it in some way.
Triple H vs. Batista
Let's face it, Triple H and Batista aren't in the same physical shape they were back in 2005 when this match first happened at WrestleMania and no matter how powerful nostalgia can be, wishing to relieve those memories isn't the same as them coming true.
In fact, Triple H likely isn't even at 100 percent his current condition as his torn pectoral injury he suffered at Crown Jewel is fresh enough that he may still be harboring some problems.
That wouldn't be as bad if his opponent were someone like AJ Styles who could carry him, but Batista has never been that type of performer even in his prime, let alone in this state where he'll certainly be dealing with ring rust.
The No Holds Barred stipulation is going to help this out quite a bit, but it may not be enough to save it from being something that is hyped up to a level far beyond what these two are able to actually deliver.
Fans should go into this match expecting it to be a C+ to avoid being too disappointed, as there's virtually no chance it will be the A+ battle WWE wants us to think it will be. It's better to be pleasantly surprised with Triple H and Batista proving those expectations wrong than to be excited and underwhelmed.
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
Everybody and their grandmother is against Kurt Angle's final opponent being Baron Corbin, including Angle's wife, who made it a point to complain about it on social media. Even fans of Corbin who think he deserves a little more credit than he's regularly given willingly admit that he's not the right choice to end Angle's career.
It's something that speaks volumes to the disconnect that happens at times between Vince McMahon and the creative team versus the WWE Universe these matches are meant to appeal to.
WWE has turned into the skid by referencing this in the feud itself, but that's not going to change the public perception of it, as there is no way the crowd in attendance rolls over and embraces this match. Rather, this is going to be riddled with boos and chants that it's not good enough.
Angle has also proven that his days of putting on classic matches are well behind him, so there's no hope he and Corbin can turn things around and shock the audience with a stellar performance.
People will be sitting in boredom and frustration, waiting for John Cena to be a surprise replacement to save this from being a total disaster. If WWE doesn't do something like that, this part of the night will definitely be one of the worst and a horrible way to cap off Angle's wonderful career.
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and Women's Battle Royal
The sixth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is shaping up to be a glorified bathroom break segment as so far, only one legitimate wrestler has been announced to compete in the match alongside two cast members of Saturday Night Live.
Obviously, the focal point here will be on how Braun Strowman will interact with Michael Che and Colin Jost, rather than any true competition between the likes of stars like Kevin Owens, Mustafa Ali, Andrade, EC3 and plenty of others who have yet to find a spot on the card and will probably be inserted in this match.
Having Jost and Che actually in the ring will mean everybody will have to wrestle around them, so this might as well just be 30 seconds of Strowman tossing everyone out of the ring one after another to cut right to the chase.
It doesn't help that this match has never meant anything to the grand scheme of things, since all five previous winners had their pushes nixed just weeks afterward, so whatever happens this year will probably amount to nothing, too.
Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese
Knowing how good the 205 Live roster is and how few people actually watch the show is disheartening enough, but at least last year, Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander were guaranteed to put on a great match. The same isn't the same for Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese.
Both are talented, but not to the same level as Alexander and Ali, and their styles may not mesh well together as they're both used to playing up their strength against smaller opponents. Being up against someone of a similar build could result in a magnetic repel, rather than attraction.
Nese is also playing the babyface in this match, which is something he failed to do when WWE tried turning him last year. He's so new in the role, too, that it will be jarring to see him try to be sympathetic.
Sure, he'll be the babyface to an extent in front of the New York crowd as he's from the area, but it's still strange to see him in that vein. He may not be able to pull that off, which will hinder Murphy's ability to come off as a dominant heel champion and the match will crumble under that pressure.
It's also pretty much a guarantee this match will be the opening contest on the kickoff, since that's the role the cruiserweight division tends to play, meaning there may not even be anybody watching this at all.
WWE has had issues getting fans to their seats in time for the first match and if the arena is empty, that will stretch the few passionate 205 Live fans even further.
Between a potential lack of attendance, minimal interest from the WWE Universe, a clash of styles and a babyface without heat, it will be a miracle if Murphy and Nese pull this off.
Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match
Fatal 4-Ways are best when all the wrestlers involved act like complementary ingredients to a recipe, where the flavors can merge and create a bolder taste. That isn't likely to be the case for the Women's Tag Team Championship match, as these four teams seem out of place.
Nia Jax and Tamina have already proven their value is little as they lost twice to Sasha Banks and Bayley in matches that had enough botches that nobody in their right mind should be begging to see repeats. It will also be laborious to watch them play the part of the physically dominant duo, slowly beating down everyone until they ham it up when their opponents fight back, as they aren't great sellers in that regard.
The IIconics are underutilized, so it's nice to see them included here, but their strength is in character work, not in-ring performances. Oddly, despite that, they've been on the outskirts of this storyline instead of at the forefront of it.
Just like with Batista, there's a chance Beth Phoenix brings a lot of ring rust into this equation and hinders her side of the match alongside Natalya. If we're lucky and that isn't true, it will just call into question why WWE didn't simply go with The Boss 'n' Hug Connection against The Divas of Doom without incorporating the two other teams at all.
On a side note, it's interesting that these titles are supposed to be defended on all brands, yet there are two Raw teams in this match and none from NXT, meaning this had a flawed concept behind it from the very start.
There's far too much of a chance this match is just a mess with nobody knowing what to keep track of or how to balance one team's slow power with another's comedic wimpy attitude while two more serious teams face off.
Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor
Over the past few months, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley have faced each other so many times that they've ran this feud into the ground.
The story has essentially consisted of just a series of matches together with nothing more to it, so now that we've seen what they can do together multiple times, there's no hook or reason to get invested in it. It's just going to be the same thing we've seen throughout 2019.
They've faced off in tag team matches and singles affairs to the point that they've even had two handicap matches just to try to insert someone else into the mix, which did little to spice things up.
It seems WWE is banking on the idea that Demon Balor will be enough of a wow factor to justify seeing this for the umpteenth time, but that's lazy and uninspired and it won't work.
Slapping some paint on Balor's face and chest isn't going to change the dynamics of the match at all, since he wrestles the same style no matter what he's wearing.
At best, the gimmick is cool for the entrance visuals, but nothing else beyond that. Even that is a stretch as the entrance is largely the same as what he does in his regular gear, too. He hits the same beats while raising his hands. The only change is that he crawls a bit beforehand.
Demon Balor, when broken down, leaves much to the imagination and once that initial pop dies down as the bell rings, this will be nothing different from what we've been watching on Raw the past two months.
Raw Tag Team Champions the Revival vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet
When it comes to actual in-ring performances, there should be no doubt that Aleister Black, Ricochet and The Revival could put on a fantastic show. The problem is that they likely won't get the opportunity to do that at WrestleMania.
Since the card is so stacked, matches will have to be cut short in order to squeeze everything in, and when Vince McMahon is looking at what needs to be trimmed, he's certainly not going to see the Raw Tag Team Championship as immune.
There's a longstanding history of a lack of support for the tag team division from his viewpoint and this match, more than any other on the card, has the potential to actually be cut entirely.
This is exemplified by how it hasn't even been made official yet, despite all the signs pointing to this being the one and only possibility for these titles to be defended on the show.
Like other matches on the card, this match also suffers from the repetition problem, as The Revival have had enough confrontations with Black and Ricochet that it's no longer special, as it's become the norm.
At best, these two teams will wrestle a carbon copy of what we've already seen, but even more rushed as they won't have enough time dedicated to their segment. At worst, this match won't even make it on the show.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.