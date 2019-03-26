5 Biggest Snubs of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Hall of Fame may have doubts regarding its legitimacy from bitter ex-wrestlers, former employees with grudges and critics who dispute who has been honored in the past, but it is still widely considered the endgame for professional wrestling.

In many ways, an induction in the WWE Hall of Fame is how Superstars and their fans alike feel closure on a particular career.

When someone doesn't have that stamp of approval that so many feel is deserved, it almost comes off as a slight against that performer—an insult to what they did in the business.

The class of 2019 has some big star power in it so far with D-Generation X, Torrie Wilson, Honky Tonk Man and Harlem Heat confirmed so far, but there is still room for some others to be added into the lineup.

However, time has pretty much run out for more announcements, leaving a void that could have been filled by plenty of names.

While there are tons of deserving future Hall of Famers, here are five candidates that feel especially strange to not be set to receive inductions into this year's class.