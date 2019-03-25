EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 32 Premier League Fixtures

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in a match that could have significant ramifications for the Premier League title race.

The Reds host the Lilywhites at Anfield, a day after Manchester City travel to Fulham with the aim of reclaiming top spot in the table.

Manchester United will look to bounce back from their FA Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out when they welcome Watford to Old Trafford, while Chelsea face Cardiff City in the Welsh capital.

On Monday, Arsenal take on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium.

Here's the full schedule, including predictions for each match, and read on for a look at who could be key for their side in Week 32:

Saturday, March 30

12:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Manchester City (1-3)

3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton (2-2)

3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)

3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town (2-0)

3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Bournemouth (3-1)

3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Watford (2-0)

5:30 p.m. GMT/1:30 p.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Everton (1-2)

Sunday, March 31

2:05 p.m. BST/9:05 a.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Chelsea (1-3)

4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur (2-1)

Monday, April 1

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Newcastle United (2-0)

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

With City likely to have collected three points against the relegation-threatened Fulham the day before, Liverpool's clash with Spurs will be an enormous game in the title race.

Given his recent form, Sadio Mane will be the player the Reds turn to on Sunday.

He found the net in Liverpool's 2-1 win at Fulham last time out to take his tally to 11 goals in his last 11 matches in all competitions.

As sports scientist and coach Simon Brundish observed, the Senegal winger has been much more clinical than usual of late:

His form as come at an ideal time, with Mohamed Salah struggling on just one goal in his last 10 matches.

The Egyptian's presence in the team is perhaps helping Mane shine, as sports journalist Kristian Walsh suggested:

A timely return to form for Salah would be most useful for the Reds, but Mane's pace, comfort using both feet and increasing ruthlessness make him a significant threat in the final third—he'll have a big impact on the Reds' chances here.

Gonzalo Higuain, Chelsea

Chelsea's trip to Cardiff could be an important match for Gonzalo Higuain after his performance last time out for the Blues in their 2-0 defeat at Everton.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey and The Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke observed his struggles:

The Argentinian has retained the faith of manager Maurizio Sarri so far, starting all seven of Chelsea's Premier League games since his arrival.

However, it will be difficult for Sarri to justify Higuain's continued selection if he struggles again on Saturday against the Bluebirds, who sit 18th in the table.

That is particularly the case when Olivier Giroud is enjoying a rich vein of form in the UEFA Europa League, having scored five goals and laid on two assists in his last four matches.

The Frenchman netted a hat-trick against Dynamo Kiev in his last start:

With Giroud doing his utmost to earn more game time on the domestic front, Higuain needs to put down a marker in the Premier League with a strong performance.

Chelsea start the weekend three points outside the top four, and they can ill afford to drop any over the coming weeks, so they need Higuain to step up.