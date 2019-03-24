Alliance of American Football 2019 Results: Week 7 Scores from Sunday

Christian Petersen/AAF/Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football is putting a bow on Week 7 on Sunday.

The San Diego Fleet first visited the Arizona Hotshots in Tempe, Arizona, to decide which 3-3 team would rise above the .500 mark and which would fall below. The Hotshots were coming off of handing the Orlando Apollos their first loss of the season in Week 6.

Take a look at the results and a recap ahead of Sunday night's game between the Birmingham Iron and Memphis Express.

Results—March 24

Arizona Hotshots (4-3) def. San Diego Fleet (3-4), 32-15

Birmingham Iron (4-2) at Memphis Express (1-5), 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Recap

Hotshots 32, Fleet 15

It was rough from the beginning for the San Diego Fleet on Sunday afternoon as they were penalized for a false start on the first snap of the game. They did recover to score the opening touchdown, but they wouldn't be able to find the end zone nearly enough as the game wore on.

The Arizona Hotshots answered on the following drive when Trevor Knight came in for a designed run at quarterback and dove into the end zone to tie the game at 6-6—his first AAF touchdown.

A couple of field goals later, the Hotshots took a 17-9 lead on a 36-yard pass from quarterback John Wolford to tight end Thomas Duarte. Following the touchdown, Arizona pulled off a "double throw" on the two-point conversion:

While the Fleet brought the warm and fuzzies on the CBS Sports Network broadcast, the Hotshots poured on the points, extending their lead to 23-9 ahead of the two-minute warning in the second quarter with a 15-yard Wolford pass to wide receiver Deion Holliman.

The final minute of the first half took a turn in the Fleet's direction when Wolford was intercepted by Kelly with 46 seconds left. San Diego converted the turnover into a 38-yard touchdown pass over the middle between two defenders from Mike Bercovici to tight end Marcus Baugh, cutting the Arizona's lead to 23-15 at halftime.

Baugh's touchdown was then reviewed after he appeared to chuck the ball before crossing the goal line, but officials upheld the score.

And the score would stay that way until Wolford took off for a 35-yard rushing touchdown with a little over six minutes to go in the game. The Hotshots would ultimately treat their home fans to a 32-15 win.

Wolford finished with 212 yards on 15-of-19 passing for two touchdowns through the air, while Bercovici tossed for 310 yards on 22-of-43 passing for one touchdown and two costly interceptions.

San Diego will travel to the Salt Lake Stallions next Saturday, and Arizona will travel to take on the San Antonio Commanders on Sunday.