MLB the Show 19: New Features, Updates to Top Modes and Latest Trailers

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

MLB the Show 19 aims to feel fresh this year in the same way cover star Bryce Harper has a fresh new jersey to start the season.

Promising big changes to some beloved modes and a dash of innovation and new features both in modes and on the field, developer SIE San Diego sounds like it is trying to offer up more upgrades at once than in other recent efforts.

The biggest change in the features department is the "March to October" mode. It's a streamlined offering where players can choose a team and experience an entire season and playoff chase in a quicker-than-normal playstyle.

There, players take control of the team during the most important moments. But it's not a play-and-forget situation—a player's performance in these critical splashes of gameplay directly impacts momentum, influencing how the team plays when the player isn't in control.

The developers at SIE San Diego recently did a deep dive on the mode via stream:

Those who would rather hear about the tried-and-true modes likely want to start up front with Road to The Show.

The series' crown jewel undergoes some significant changes this year. In an effort to be more true to life, players will now have to perform well in things like weightlifting sessions that serve as minigames.

In a developer-hosted trailer review with PlayStation, personality growth management and retooled archetypes make an appearance on top of everything else:

The above video also showcases some of the major changes to gameplay. New umpire animations, swing variances and innovative new touches of defensive personality on a player-by-player basis are understandably talking points.

For those who want to dabble with legends and cards, Diamond Dynasty isn't overlooked in terms of new wrinkles worth talking about, either.

Signature Series is a new set of unlockables at the top of the food chain, boasting names such as Willie Mays. New conquest maps also make the cut, as do greater customization options.

A different stream looked into this angle:

As one can tell from some of the fan-feedback changes here already (such as archetypes), quality of life is important to the team behind The Show.

Perhaps the biggest comments in this area pertain to a new XP Reward Path, which promises to let players earn rewards no matter what they are doing in-game as opposed to having certain rewards tied behind modes a player doesn't necessarily want to play.

Team Affinity is another big one and sounds like exactly what it is—pick a favorite team and play with those players, earn rewards for that team.

In short, this doesn't sound like the small roster update and a few tweaks sort of pass some sporting games put out at times. Overhauling defensive mechanics, trying something new with a fresh game mode and tuning the fan favorites based on public feedback sounds like a good deal when it comes to MLB the Show 19.

The Bryce Harper-covered release hits store and digital shelves March 26.