Highlights: Watch Tennessee Hold off Iowa's Furious Comeback Attempt for OT Win

Highlights: Watch Tennessee Hold off Iowa's Furious Comeback Attempt for OT WinMarch 24, 2019
Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness
Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London
Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
In an instant classic, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a berth in the Sweet 16 with an 83-77 overtime victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The Vols looked to be on cruise control with a 21-point lead in the first half before Iowa outscored them 43-22 in the second half.
Tennessee advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013-14 with the win. It will take on No. 3 seed Purdue on March 28.
Watch Live: No. 9 Washington vs. No. 1 UNC