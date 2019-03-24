Highlights: Watch Tennessee Hold off Iowa's Furious Comeback Attempt for OT Win

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 24, 2019

In an instant classic, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a berth in the Sweet 16 with an 83-77 overtime victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Vols looked to be on cruise control with a 21-point lead in the first half before Iowa outscored them 43-22 in the second half. 

Tennessee advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013-14 with the win. It will take on No. 3 seed Purdue on March 28.

