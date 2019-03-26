Projecting Each MLB Team's Top Prospect in 2019

0 of 6

Matt York/Associated Press

Top MLB prospects such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Eloy Jimenez and Fernando Tatis Jr. will be the talk of the baseball world once they arrive in the majors.

But their rises to the big leagues will leave behind opportunities for other prospects to step into the spotlight and take over as their organizations' No. 1 up-and-coming talents. With that in mind, we set out to project the top prospect in each MLB system when the 2019 season comes to a close.

In other words, once all the big names on the cusp of the majors reach the big leagues, who will replace them as the headlining farmhands?

In some cases, a team's current top prospect and projected top prospect at the end of 2019 are one and the same. In many others, a new face is set to emerge as a club's marquee young talent.

Let's get to it.