NCAA Tournament 2019: Sunday's Round 2 Winners and Losers

1 of 10

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Tennessee has looked like a Final Four team all season, and the way it stomped Iowa, blew a giant lead and then composed itself to win 83-77 in overtime was just the latest example.

That much is obvious. Just below the surface, though, is a season of major validation for Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes. In 2015, Texas fired Barnes and replaced him with the hottest coaching name of the time, Shaka Smart. Barnes won 402 games (and lost 180) at Texas and took the Longhorns to 16 NCAA tournaments in 17 years, with five Sweet 16 appearances and a Final Four in 2003.

The read on Barnes at the time was that he had stalled out at Texas, and that Texas had stalled out on him. The program seemed to have settled into a plateau at around 20-24 wins per season and an opening-weekend loss.

After two rough seasons at Tennessee, Barnes was the SEC Coach of the Year in 2018, and in 2019, he has one of the fastest, most talented teams in the country. The Volunteers are both mature and aggressive, and if you love college basketball, it's hard not to look ahead to a potential Final Four showdown with SEC rival Kentucky.

Texas, on the other hand, didn't make the tournament, and Smart is on thin ice.